MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's president-elect is coming under criticism over a video that surfaced this week of him kissing a female reporter on the cheek after she asked him a question.

The incident occurred in Baja California state during Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's nationwide tour ahead of his Dec. 1 inauguration.

In the video, Lorena Garcia of the newspaper El Mexicano asks Lopez Obrador about next year's gubernatorial election in the state.

The president-elect smiles, does not answer, turns around and gives her a peck on the cheek.

Garcia said in an interview with MVS radio that she found the gesture "inappropriate." It occurred on Sept. 20.

Lopez Obrador was also criticized recently for addressing two women reporters as "sweethearts" when they tried to interview him through the window of his car.