All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 6 5 0 1 11 21 14 Detroit 5 5 0 0 10 22 15 Toronto 5 4 1 0 8 17 12 Montreal 5 4 1 0 8 18 11 Florida 5 3 2 0 6 15 17 Buffalo 5 2 3 0 4 14 15 Tampa Bay 5 2 3 0 4 14 16 Ottawa 4 0 4 0 0 6 16 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 4 4 0 0 8 19 4 N.Y. Islanders 6 4 2 0 8 15 12 Philadelphia 6 3 2 1 7 19 16 N.Y. Rangers 4 2 2 0 4 14 17 Columbus 6 2 4 0 4 13 22 Pittsburgh 4 1 2 1 3 13 12 Washington 5 1 3 1 3 10 17 New Jersey 4 0 2 2 2 7 13 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Winnipeg 5 4 1 0 8 19 18 Dallas 4 3 0 1 7 16 11 St. Louis 5 3 2 0 6 14 12 Nashville 5 2 3 0 4 14 17 Colorado 3 1 2 0 2 6 15 Chicago 4 1 3 0 2 14 18 Minnesota 5 1 4 0 2 14 13 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 8 3 2 3 9 31 31 Vegas 5 4 1 0 8 27 14 Edmonton 5 4 1 0 8 27 14 Arizona 5 3 2 0 6 18 17 San Jose 4 2 1 1 5 20 16 Los Angeles 5 1 3 1 3 14 20 Anaheim 4 1 3 0 2 9 19 Vancouver 6 1 5 0 2 10 26

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus 4, Buffalo 2

Florida 3, Tampa Bay 2

Washington 4, St. Louis 0

Carolina 4, Nashville 1

Detroit 8, Chicago 6

Edmonton 6, Vancouver 0

Calgary 7, San Jose 5

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Florida vs. Tampa Bay at Orlando, Fla., 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Buffalo vs. N.Y. Islanders at Oshawa, CAN, ON, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Calgary at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.