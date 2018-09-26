WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--QATAR-2022 WORLD CUP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A contractor involved in building infrastructure around the marquee stadium for Qatar's hosting of the 2022 World Cup did not pay its workers, leaving them stranded thousands of miles from home, according to a report released Wednesday. By Jon Gambrell. SENT: 650 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

GLF--RYDER CUP-EUROPE

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France — As the missed cuts mounted, Sergio Garcia started to fear his status as a constant in Europe's Ryder Cup team was coming to an end. He was a major champion at long last. His Ryder Cup record — 22½ points in eight appearances — spoke for itself. His gravitas in European golf was not in question. But his form wasn't quite there and he knew it. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 625 words, photos.

SOC--UEFA-EURO 2024

GENEVA — Germany is favored to beat Turkey in Thursday's 2024 European Championship vote after four years as front-runner in a campaign that explicitly mixed soccer and politics. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 790 words, photos.

ATH--RUSSIAN DOPING-CAS

SOCHI, Russia — Russia has filed an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to overturn its doping ban from track and field competition. The country's track team was banned by the IAAF in November 2015 after a World Anti-Doping Agency investigation found widespread drug use by elite Russian athletes. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 400 words.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Barcelona tries to rebound from a home draw against Girona when it visits last-place Leganes in the Spanish league. Real Madrid plays at Sevilla. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2300 GMT, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — Juventus will attempt to maintain its perfect start to the season when it hosts Bologna in Serie A. Napoli hosts Parma in one of six other matches. By Daniella Matar. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

SOC-FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — French leader Paris Saint-Germain looks to make it seven wins in a row when it faces Reims at home. Elsewhere, Lyon seeks to maintain its strong recent form with a win at Dijon. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2130 GMT, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen face promoted Bundesliga sides Nuremberg and Fortuna Duesseldorf, respectively. Dortmund, playing at home, is hoping its attack finally clicks into gear, while Leverkusen aims to follow its first win with another. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

Other Stories:

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Astros claim AL West title; Rox take over 2nd wild card spot. SENT: 2,160 words, photos.

