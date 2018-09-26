BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Latest on Congress considering changes to the Endangered Species Act in the wake of a ruling that restored protections for grizzly bears (all times local):

7:20 a.m.

A court ruling that blocked grizzly bear hunts in the U.S. West carries far wider political implications amid a push by Congress for sweeping changes to how imperiled species are managed.

A House committee on Wednesday is scheduled to begin considering changes to the Endangered Species Act.

Lawmakers who back the idea also want to remove protections for Yellowstone grizzly bears and wolves in the Great Lakes region and prevent those actions from being challenged in court by wildlife advocates.

Monday's ruling restored grizzly protections in and around Yellowstone National Park. It's been seized on by Republicans as the latest example of supposed flaws to a 1973 law meant to shields plants and animals from possible extinction.

It likely will force federal wildlife officials to reconsider their piecemeal approach to restoring bruins across the Northern Rockies.

12:30 a.m.

A court ruling that blocked grizzly bear hunts in the U.S. West carries far wider political implications amid a push by Congress for sweeping changes to how imperiled species are managed.

Monday's ruling restored grizzly protections in and around Yellowstone National Park. It likely will force federal wildlife officials to reconsider their piecemeal approach to restoring bruins across the Northern Rockies.

It's being seized on by Republicans as the latest example of supposed flaws to the Endangered Species Act, a 1973 law meant to shields plants and animals from possible extinction.

A House committee on Wednesday is scheduled to begin considering a slate of changes to the law. Included is a proposal from Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney to strip Yellowstone grizzly bears of their protections and prevent further court review.