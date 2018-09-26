LONDON (AP) — Britain's prime minister has raised the case of a detained British-Iranian charity worker with the Iranian president.

British officials said Wednesday Theresa May expressed her concerns about the case directly to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during meetings Tuesday at the United Nations in New York.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested during a holiday with her toddler daughter in April 2016.

Iranian authorities accuse her of plotting against the government. Her family denies this, saying she was in Iran to visit family.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt also pressed Iranian officials for quick action to win her freedom.

"I again pressed for Nazanin's swift release," Hunt said in a statement. "She deserves to be back at home with her family."

Many leaders are gathered in New York for the U.N. General Assembly.