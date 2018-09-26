TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—“Every star hotel is a good hotel!” Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau Deputy Director-General Chen Shu-hui said in a press conference on Wednesday in an attempt to smash the myth that a good hotel is a hotel that is accredited with many stars.

Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau consulted the American Automobile Association’s (AAA) diamond hotel ranking system of the US to produce its own star hotel rating system, which has been running for the ninth consecutive year this year.

The bureau held the press conference to encourage international tourists and domestic tourists as well to select accredited star hotels when they make their travel plans to Taiwan and to release a video that emphasizes the importance of hotel stay to a nice trip.

There are nearly 500 star hotels across Taiwan and the Tourism Bureau accredited them with different numbers of stars according to their software and hardware facilities, Chen said, adding that as long as tourists seek out hotels with the “STAR HOTEL” logo, they will be able to find comfortable, secure and sanitary hotels.

According to the Global Travel Intentions report recently released by Visa, 54% of Taiwanese tourists chose four-star and five-star hotels when they went abroad, and 30% of them chose hotels with one to three stars, indicating that star hotels are their important choices when they make their travel plans.

(video courtesy of Tourism Bureau)