Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, September 26, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;77;A t-storm in spots;84;76;WSW;10;80%;64%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;99;81;Sunny and very warm;103;83;N;8;46%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine;91;64;Sunshine;91;63;WNW;7;42%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;76;67;Sunny and pleasant;76;61;ENE;12;54%;0%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;66;52;Plenty of sunshine;67;52;WNW;11;70%;18%;3

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;58;44;Rain and drizzle;52;44;NNE;7;82%;85%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;88;63;Sunny and beautiful;87;63;W;7;22%;3%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and mild;71;45;Sunny, nice and warm;71;47;SE;8;56%;0%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;A strong t-storm;83;68;A t-storm in spots;88;69;E;5;69%;70%;9

Athens, Greece;Increasingly windy;69;60;Thunderstorms;69;65;NNE;25;73%;85%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;59;52;Partly sunny;60;49;SW;12;56%;8%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;106;74;Sunny and hot;107;73;NNW;5;16%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;90;73;A heavy shower;90;75;SW;5;77%;84%;8

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;86;69;A t-storm in spots;84;69;SE;4;69%;75%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;93;77;A p.m. t-storm;94;77;SW;6;67%;73%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine and windy;75;62;Partly sunny, nice;74;62;W;8;67%;0%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;75;57;Rain and drizzle;72;54;SW;6;49%;91%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, cool;62;38;Sun and some clouds;65;43;SSE;4;41%;1%;4

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;63;52;Partly sunny, nice;71;50;WSW;8;55%;10%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sunshine;67;48;A stray shower;66;47;ESE;5;73%;55%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;90;58;Mostly cloudy;90;60;ENE;8;36%;3%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;59;41;Mostly sunny;69;47;SSE;5;53%;7%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;65;45;Sunny and delightful;70;52;W;6;60%;5%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, cool;59;35;Partly sunny;65;40;SW;5;45%;2%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;61;40;Mostly sunny;67;44;NNE;5;51%;10%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy;71;57;Cloudy and breezy;66;61;ENE;15;77%;80%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny;91;67;Partly sunny;91;69;NNW;6;24%;17%;13

Busan, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;74;62;Partly sunny, nice;74;62;NE;13;59%;1%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;91;72;Plenty of sunshine;92;74;NNE;6;41%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;66;56;Periods of sun;64;56;N;16;83%;67%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;68;A shower or t-storm;81;68;NE;3;75%;81%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;91;80;A shower in spots;92;80;S;7;70%;63%;11

Chicago, United States;Cooler;67;52;Partly sunny;71;55;SW;10;53%;25%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Becoming cloudy;88;77;Spotty showers;86;77;S;7;78%;93%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little a.m. rain;60;53;Spotty showers;65;47;W;11;72%;82%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;86;79;Mostly sunny, nice;88;81;W;11;79%;4%;11

Dallas, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;60;Clouds and sun;76;63;SSE;5;68%;10%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Rain and a t-storm;90;71;A little a.m. rain;86;72;SSE;12;75%;66%;12

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;90;73;Abundant sunshine;93;73;S;5;69%;2%;7

Denver, United States;Sunny and delightful;74;49;Mostly sunny, nice;81;43;NNW;7;18%;3%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;92;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;81;SSW;4;72%;66%;7

Dili, East Timor;Thickening clouds;95;68;A shower in the p.m.;90;70;SE;7;58%;56%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Clearing;67;49;Becoming cloudy;62;41;NNW;13;79%;26%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clearing;83;56;A shower in the a.m.;81;51;NNE;6;24%;57%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;78;70;Partly sunny, breezy;77;69;E;21;81%;2%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A couple of showers;91;76;Spotty showers;85;75;NNE;6;83%;90%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;86;63;Becoming cloudy;86;61;E;8;32%;2%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;75;A t-storm in spots;89;75;E;7;64%;64%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Windy with rain;54;44;Cloudy and windy;53;39;WNW;21;57%;17%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little p.m. rain;93;75;A stray thunderstorm;90;75;SSW;6;77%;78%;11

Hong Kong, China;A shower or two;87;76;Mostly sunny, nice;87;76;SW;6;66%;44%;9

Honolulu, United States;Brief a.m. showers;87;75;A shower;85;74;NE;5;74%;76%;2

Hyderabad, India;Spotty a.m. showers;84;72;A p.m. t-storm;86;72;ENE;5;70%;63%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;93;72;Partly sunny;95;73;NW;7;45%;8%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Spotty showers;64;58;Clouds and sun;66;62;NE;14;63%;39%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;95;75;Partly sunny;95;75;ENE;7;55%;29%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;98;84;Sunny and very warm;97;85;NNW;8;58%;10%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;86;57;Sunshine and warm;86;59;N;8;26%;3%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, nice;82;53;Mostly sunny;83;52;NNW;5;22%;5%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;90;79;Mostly sunny;92;79;WSW;12;59%;7%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;82;67;A t-storm in spots;82;66;SW;6;76%;56%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;102;81;Mostly sunny;102;81;SSW;6;27%;7%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sunshine;57;43;Partly sunny;59;51;W;14;55%;33%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;77;A t-storm in spots;89;76;E;8;68%;68%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, nice;90;73;Mainly cloudy;90;73;W;7;61%;81%;11

Kolkata, India;Showers around;94;79;Spotty showers;95;80;SSW;5;70%;73%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;89;73;A t-storm in spots;88;74;NW;4;82%;86%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;58;30;A t-storm in spots;58;32;ESE;8;32%;64%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A couple of t-storms;83;75;A t-storm in spots;85;75;SW;9;78%;71%;10

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;67;59;Mostly sunny;68;60;S;8;72%;6%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun, warm;90;68;Partly sunny, warm;88;68;N;6;58%;19%;5

London, United Kingdom;Plenty of sunshine;68;46;Sunny and nice;72;52;N;7;61%;16%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Warmer;85;65;Mostly sunny, warm;89;68;SE;5;48%;0%;6

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;83;72;Partly sunny;82;73;WSW;7;73%;66%;12

Madrid, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;80;58;Partly sunny;81;57;ENE;2;52%;4%;5

Male, Maldives;Afternoon showers;86;82;Downpours;87;80;WSW;10;76%;95%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;A stray thunderstorm;91;78;N;5;68%;55%;11

Manila, Philippines;Showers around;87;79;A shower in the p.m.;89;79;SW;10;74%;79%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;66;49;Sunny;73;47;WSW;15;49%;25%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;75;55;A p.m. t-storm;73;55;ENE;5;56%;80%;10

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;91;82;A t-storm in spots;90;81;ENE;10;69%;55%;8

Minsk, Belarus;A little p.m. rain;54;43;Spotty showers;60;48;W;13;73%;68%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;85;77;Nice with some sun;85;77;SSE;9;73%;55%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Variable cloudiness;66;56;Sunny intervals;65;58;ENE;13;70%;80%;5

Montreal, Canada;Thunderstorms;71;46;Partly sunny;63;50;ESE;1;64%;4%;2

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;53;41;A little a.m. rain;54;43;W;17;73%;66%;3

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;90;81;Partly sunny;92;81;N;6;71%;37%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;82;57;A t-storm in spots;76;59;ENE;8;64%;66%;10

New York, United States;A heavy p.m. t-storm;81;60;Not as warm;70;61;E;6;53%;62%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and delightful;90;64;Sunny and nice;88;65;SW;7;49%;1%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;67;49;Sun and clouds;68;45;W;5;74%;1%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Afternoon downpours;72;64;Partly sunny;75;62;N;7;64%;5%;6

Oslo, Norway;Clouds, then sun;67;45;A little rain;52;37;NNW;5;74%;69%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A few showers;72;41;Mainly cloudy;64;44;S;6;67%;8%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun;85;79;Partly sunny, nice;84;78;ESE;16;65%;57%;11

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;74;Showers and t-storms;86;76;W;5;83%;83%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;Clouds and sun, nice;93;76;ENE;8;65%;12%;12

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;70;45;Sunny and warm;77;52;ESE;5;57%;6%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;70;49;Mostly sunny;72;50;ESE;10;49%;0%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;92;76;A t-storm around;92;76;WSW;5;68%;64%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;85;71;Mostly cloudy;87;71;SE;19;62%;18%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;94;73;A t-storm in spots;93;74;S;5;53%;64%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;63;44;Mostly sunny;71;49;SW;5;41%;3%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Nice with some sun;75;49;Sunshine, pleasant;73;52;NE;4;60%;3%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;73;53;A bit of rain;70;52;WSW;11;52%;75%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, warm;94;68;Mostly sunny;88;66;SSW;7;50%;2%;6

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;84;75;An afternoon shower;84;75;E;10;68%;78%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;45;37;Becoming cloudy;44;40;SW;9;67%;85%;1

Riga, Latvia;Rain;57;50;A thick cloud cover;61;50;SW;14;59%;74%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine;88;73;Clouding up, warm;89;74;W;6;60%;61%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Warm with sunshine;105;76;Sunny and very warm;104;74;E;6;10%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;75;47;Partly sunny;78;52;E;5;38%;0%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Downpours;52;46;Partly sunny, windy;52;39;WNW;24;56%;33%;2

San Francisco, United States;Turning cloudy;71;53;Partly sunny, nice;70;55;WSW;7;65%;0%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;78;64;Showers and t-storms;75;65;ESE;5;82%;85%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;87;78;Some sun, a shower;87;78;ENE;11;75%;67%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;74;63;A shower or t-storm;76;64;N;5;95%;80%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;79;51;Sunny and pleasant;81;53;ENE;11;17%;1%;12

Santiago, Chile;Periods of sun;74;53;Partly sunny;68;49;SW;4;56%;44%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;86;74;A t-storm in spots;85;74;N;7;79%;66%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;93;63;A p.m. t-storm;90;61;NNW;6;44%;56%;5

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;70;53;Mostly sunny;72;55;N;6;67%;3%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;76;54;Mostly sunny;75;54;E;5;54%;0%;5

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, nice;81;72;Partly sunny, nice;81;68;NNE;13;59%;8%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;89;80;A t-storm in spots;89;79;SE;5;70%;55%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, cool;57;31;Mostly sunny;61;32;SE;6;42%;0%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;88;78;A shower or two;88;76;E;16;77%;76%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy and breezy;62;45;Afternoon rain;57;41;NNE;8;61%;99%;1

Sydney, Australia;Spotty showers;62;50;Mostly sunny;68;55;N;11;60%;25%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;83;76;Periods of rain;80;75;NNE;10;82%;93%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Windy with rain;56;49;Cloudy and windy;55;41;SE;25;56%;81%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sunshine;82;60;A morning shower;81;59;SE;7;37%;51%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Increasingly windy;75;55;Partly sunny;71;55;NNW;12;60%;39%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and pleasant;86;66;Sunshine, pleasant;85;64;S;6;21%;3%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;86;71;Sunny and pleasant;87;74;NNE;6;50%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and nice;77;39;Mostly sunny, nice;77;43;ENE;3;27%;0%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler with rain;63;60;A little a.m. rain;68;62;N;12;84%;57%;5

Toronto, Canada;Spotty showers;70;52;Partly sunny;65;55;WSW;7;65%;4%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Showers and t-storms;80;68;An afternoon shower;75;65;NNE;19;55%;76%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Not as warm;75;63;Clouds and sun;75;63;NW;13;50%;7%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly cloudy, mild;68;37;Cooler;42;25;NW;13;64%;55%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny intervals;67;53;Nice with some sun;71;55;NNE;4;65%;12%;3

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;62;41;Mostly sunny, warmer;72;44;SSE;5;44%;2%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;95;76;A t-storm around;92;77;E;4;72%;72%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Periods of rain;53;44;Spotty showers;60;50;WSW;13;72%;84%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Variable cloudiness;59;49;Partly sunny;65;52;WSW;13;68%;13%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Becoming cloudy;52;44;Partial sunshine;54;44;E;8;62%;44%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers around;89;76;A t-storm around;90;77;W;5;77%;61%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;81;52;Mostly sunny, nice;78;53;NE;3;48%;27%;5

