Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, September 26, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;25;A t-storm in spots;29;24;WSW;16;80%;64%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;37;27;Sunny and very warm;39;28;N;12;46%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine;33;18;Sunshine;33;17;WNW;12;42%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;25;19;Sunny and pleasant;25;16;ENE;19;54%;0%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;19;11;Plenty of sunshine;19;11;WNW;18;70%;18%;3

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;14;7;Rain and drizzle;11;6;NNE;12;82%;85%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;31;17;Sunny and beautiful;30;17;W;12;22%;3%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and mild;22;7;Sunny, nice and warm;22;8;SE;13;56%;0%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;A strong t-storm;29;20;A t-storm in spots;31;21;E;9;69%;70%;9

Athens, Greece;Increasingly windy;21;16;Thunderstorms;21;18;NNE;40;73%;85%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;15;11;Partly sunny;15;10;SW;19;56%;8%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;41;23;Sunny and hot;42;23;NNW;8;16%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;32;23;A heavy shower;32;24;SW;8;77%;84%;8

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;30;20;A t-storm in spots;29;21;SE;7;69%;75%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;34;25;A p.m. t-storm;35;25;SW;9;67%;73%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine and windy;24;17;Partly sunny, nice;23;17;W;12;67%;0%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;24;14;Rain and drizzle;22;12;SW;10;49%;91%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, cool;17;3;Sun and some clouds;18;6;SSE;7;41%;1%;4

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;17;11;Partly sunny, nice;22;10;WSW;13;55%;10%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sunshine;19;9;A stray shower;19;8;ESE;7;73%;55%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;32;14;Mostly cloudy;32;16;ENE;12;36%;3%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;15;5;Mostly sunny;20;8;SSE;7;53%;7%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;18;7;Sunny and delightful;21;11;W;10;60%;5%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, cool;15;2;Partly sunny;18;5;SW;8;45%;2%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;16;4;Mostly sunny;20;7;NNE;8;51%;10%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy;22;14;Cloudy and breezy;19;16;ENE;24;77%;80%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny;33;20;Partly sunny;33;20;NNW;9;24%;17%;13

Busan, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;23;17;Partly sunny, nice;23;17;NE;22;59%;1%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;33;22;Plenty of sunshine;33;23;NNE;10;41%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;19;13;Periods of sun;18;14;N;25;83%;67%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;20;A shower or t-storm;27;20;NE;6;75%;81%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;33;27;A shower in spots;33;27;S;12;70%;63%;11

Chicago, United States;Cooler;19;11;Partly sunny;22;13;SW;16;53%;25%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Becoming cloudy;31;25;Spotty showers;30;25;S;11;78%;93%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little a.m. rain;15;12;Spotty showers;18;8;W;18;72%;82%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;30;26;Mostly sunny, nice;31;27;W;18;79%;4%;11

Dallas, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;15;Clouds and sun;24;17;SSE;8;68%;10%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Rain and a t-storm;32;22;A little a.m. rain;30;22;SSE;19;75%;66%;12

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;32;23;Abundant sunshine;34;23;S;8;69%;2%;7

Denver, United States;Sunny and delightful;23;9;Mostly sunny, nice;27;6;NNW;11;18%;3%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;33;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;27;SSW;6;72%;66%;7

Dili, East Timor;Thickening clouds;35;20;A shower in the p.m.;32;21;SE;11;58%;56%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Clearing;20;10;Becoming cloudy;17;5;NNW;20;79%;26%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clearing;28;13;A shower in the a.m.;27;11;NNE;9;24%;57%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;26;21;Partly sunny, breezy;25;20;E;34;81%;2%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A couple of showers;33;25;Spotty showers;29;24;NNE;10;83%;90%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;30;17;Becoming cloudy;30;16;E;13;32%;2%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;E;11;64%;64%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Windy with rain;12;7;Cloudy and windy;12;4;WNW;33;57%;17%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little p.m. rain;34;24;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;SSW;9;77%;78%;11

Hong Kong, China;A shower or two;31;24;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;SW;10;66%;44%;9

Honolulu, United States;Brief a.m. showers;30;24;A shower;29;23;NE;8;74%;76%;2

Hyderabad, India;Spotty a.m. showers;29;22;A p.m. t-storm;30;22;ENE;8;70%;63%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;34;22;Partly sunny;35;23;NW;12;45%;8%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Spotty showers;18;14;Clouds and sun;19;16;NE;22;63%;39%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;35;24;Partly sunny;35;24;ENE;11;55%;29%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;37;29;Sunny and very warm;36;30;NNW;13;58%;10%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;30;14;Sunshine and warm;30;15;N;12;26%;3%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, nice;28;12;Mostly sunny;29;11;NNW;8;22%;5%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;32;26;Mostly sunny;33;26;WSW;19;59%;7%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;28;19;A t-storm in spots;28;19;SW;9;76%;56%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;39;27;Mostly sunny;39;27;SSW;10;27%;7%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sunshine;14;6;Partly sunny;15;11;W;23;55%;33%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;E;13;68%;68%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, nice;32;23;Mainly cloudy;32;23;W;11;61%;81%;11

Kolkata, India;Showers around;34;26;Spotty showers;35;27;SSW;8;70%;73%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;NW;6;82%;86%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;14;-1;A t-storm in spots;15;0;ESE;12;32%;64%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A couple of t-storms;28;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SW;15;78%;71%;10

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;19;15;Mostly sunny;20;16;S;13;72%;6%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun, warm;32;20;Partly sunny, warm;31;20;N;9;58%;19%;5

London, United Kingdom;Plenty of sunshine;20;8;Sunny and nice;22;11;N;12;61%;16%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Warmer;29;18;Mostly sunny, warm;32;20;SE;8;48%;0%;6

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;28;22;Partly sunny;28;23;WSW;11;73%;66%;12

Madrid, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;27;15;Partly sunny;27;14;ENE;4;52%;4%;5

Male, Maldives;Afternoon showers;30;28;Downpours;31;27;WSW;16;76%;95%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;N;8;68%;55%;11

Manila, Philippines;Showers around;31;26;A shower in the p.m.;32;26;SW;16;74%;79%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;19;9;Sunny;23;8;WSW;24;49%;25%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;ENE;8;56%;80%;10

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;33;28;A t-storm in spots;32;27;ENE;16;69%;55%;8

Minsk, Belarus;A little p.m. rain;12;6;Spotty showers;15;9;W;21;73%;68%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;29;25;Nice with some sun;30;25;SSE;14;73%;55%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Variable cloudiness;19;14;Sunny intervals;18;14;ENE;22;70%;80%;5

Montreal, Canada;Thunderstorms;22;8;Partly sunny;17;10;ESE;2;64%;4%;2

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;12;5;A little a.m. rain;12;6;W;28;73%;66%;3

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;32;27;Partly sunny;33;27;N;10;71%;37%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;28;14;A t-storm in spots;25;15;ENE;12;64%;66%;10

New York, United States;A heavy p.m. t-storm;27;16;Not as warm;21;16;E;10;53%;62%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and delightful;32;18;Sunny and nice;31;18;SW;11;49%;1%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;20;9;Sun and clouds;20;7;W;8;74%;1%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Afternoon downpours;22;18;Partly sunny;24;17;N;11;64%;5%;6

Oslo, Norway;Clouds, then sun;19;7;A little rain;11;3;NNW;8;74%;69%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A few showers;22;5;Mainly cloudy;18;7;S;10;67%;8%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun;29;26;Partly sunny, nice;29;26;ESE;25;65%;57%;11

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;23;Showers and t-storms;30;24;W;9;83%;83%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;Clouds and sun, nice;34;24;ENE;13;65%;12%;12

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;21;7;Sunny and warm;25;11;ESE;8;57%;6%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;21;9;Mostly sunny;22;10;ESE;16;49%;0%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;33;24;A t-storm around;34;25;WSW;8;68%;64%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;30;22;Mostly cloudy;30;21;SE;30;62%;18%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;34;23;A t-storm in spots;34;23;S;8;53%;64%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;17;7;Mostly sunny;22;9;SW;8;41%;3%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Nice with some sun;24;9;Sunshine, pleasant;23;11;NE;6;60%;3%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;23;12;A bit of rain;21;11;WSW;17;52%;75%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, warm;34;20;Mostly sunny;31;19;SSW;11;50%;2%;6

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;An afternoon shower;29;24;E;16;68%;78%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;7;3;Becoming cloudy;7;5;SW;14;67%;85%;1

Riga, Latvia;Rain;14;10;A thick cloud cover;16;10;SW;22;59%;74%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine;31;23;Clouding up, warm;32;23;W;9;60%;61%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Warm with sunshine;41;24;Sunny and very warm;40;24;E;10;10%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;Partly sunny;25;11;E;8;38%;0%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Downpours;11;8;Partly sunny, windy;11;4;WNW;39;56%;33%;2

San Francisco, United States;Turning cloudy;22;12;Partly sunny, nice;21;13;WSW;11;65%;0%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;18;Showers and t-storms;24;18;ESE;7;82%;85%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;30;26;Some sun, a shower;31;25;ENE;17;75%;67%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;23;17;A shower or t-storm;25;18;N;7;95%;80%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;26;10;Sunny and pleasant;27;12;ENE;17;17%;1%;12

Santiago, Chile;Periods of sun;23;12;Partly sunny;20;10;SW;7;56%;44%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;24;N;12;79%;66%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;34;17;A p.m. t-storm;32;16;NNW;10;44%;56%;5

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;21;12;Mostly sunny;22;13;N;10;67%;3%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;25;12;Mostly sunny;24;12;E;7;54%;0%;5

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, nice;27;22;Partly sunny, nice;27;20;NNE;20;59%;8%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SE;8;70%;55%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, cool;14;0;Mostly sunny;16;0;SE;10;42%;0%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;31;25;A shower or two;31;25;E;26;77%;76%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy and breezy;17;7;Afternoon rain;14;5;NNE;13;61%;99%;1

Sydney, Australia;Spotty showers;17;10;Mostly sunny;20;13;N;18;60%;25%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;28;24;Periods of rain;27;24;NNE;16;82%;93%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Windy with rain;14;9;Cloudy and windy;13;5;SE;41;56%;81%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sunshine;28;16;A morning shower;27;15;SE;12;37%;51%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Increasingly windy;24;13;Partly sunny;22;13;NNW;19;60%;39%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and pleasant;30;19;Sunshine, pleasant;29;18;S;10;21%;3%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;30;22;Sunny and pleasant;30;23;NNE;10;50%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and nice;25;4;Mostly sunny, nice;25;6;ENE;5;27%;0%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler with rain;17;15;A little a.m. rain;20;17;N;19;84%;57%;5

Toronto, Canada;Spotty showers;21;11;Partly sunny;18;13;WSW;12;65%;4%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Showers and t-storms;27;20;An afternoon shower;24;18;NNE;30;55%;76%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Not as warm;24;17;Clouds and sun;24;17;NW;22;50%;7%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly cloudy, mild;20;3;Cooler;6;-4;NW;22;64%;55%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny intervals;19;12;Nice with some sun;22;13;NNE;7;65%;12%;3

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;16;5;Mostly sunny, warmer;22;7;SSE;7;44%;2%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;35;24;A t-storm around;33;25;E;7;72%;72%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Periods of rain;12;7;Spotty showers;16;10;WSW;21;72%;84%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Variable cloudiness;15;9;Partly sunny;18;11;WSW;22;68%;13%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Becoming cloudy;11;7;Partial sunshine;12;7;E;12;62%;44%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers around;32;25;A t-storm around;32;25;W;8;77%;61%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;27;11;Mostly sunny, nice;26;12;NE;5;48%;27%;5

