TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Following a decision by the government to give visitors from Russia a visa waiver, the first of four groups of travel operators and reporters are expected to arrive on the island later this week, the Liberty Times reported Wednesday.

The first group hails from Russia’s Far Eastern town of Vladivostok and will arrive in Taiwan on Friday. The other groups are expected on September 29, and in October and November, according to the Liberty Times.

Each of them will stay in Taiwan for eight to ten days and will visit Taipei, Sun Moon Lake, Kenting, and the east coast counties of Hualien and Taitung.

The organizers, which include the central government’s Tourism Bureau and the Grand Hotel, expect the Russian guests to like the golden beaches of Fulong in New Taipei City and the rocky northeast coast as well as the Love River in Kaohsiung.

The visits will be rounded off by meetings between the Russian visitors and representatives of the local travel sector, according to the Liberty Times.