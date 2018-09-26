TAIPEI (Taiwan News)-- National Taiwan Museum (NTM) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Thailand’s National Discovery Museum Institute (NDMI) at Museum of Siam for long-term exchanges and cooperation, according to a Central News Agency (CNA) report.

The MoU was signed by NTM director Hung Shih-you (洪世佑) and Rames Promyen, director of the NDMI and Museum Siam, the report said.

Hung said that in the future the NTM will engage in long-term exchanges and cooperation with the NDMI and its affiliated libraries in museology and related fields.

Hung said the NTM planned to hold an exhibition on the theme of handprints of the Paiwan, one of the indigenous peoples of Taiwan, in Thailand next year, CNA reported. The handprint exhibition will resonate with Thai culture as there are tattoo exhibitions in Thailand, he added.

The report also cited Hung as saying that the NTM’s new immigrant service ambassador program, which trains new immigrants for providing mother-tongue guide service to new immigrants and migrant workers in Taiwan, has been implemented for many years.

Hung also invited Rames to visit the NTM to expand possibilities for future cooperation, according to the report.

The two discussed details of cooperation and content of theme exhibitions in a meeting on Tuesday afternoon.