  1. Home
  2. Culture

National Taiwan Museum signs MoU with Thai museum institute for long-term exchange and cooperation

National Taiwan Museum (NTM) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Thailand’s National Discovery Museum Institute (NDMI) at Museum of Siam for long-term exchanges and cooperation

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/26 18:05

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)-- National Taiwan Museum (NTM) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Thailand’s National Discovery Museum Institute (NDMI) at Museum of Siam for long-term exchanges and cooperation, according to a Central News Agency (CNA) report.

The MoU was signed by NTM director Hung Shih-you (洪世佑) and Rames Promyen, director of the NDMI and Museum Siam, the report said.

Hung said that in the future the NTM will engage in long-term exchanges and cooperation with the NDMI and its affiliated libraries in museology and related fields.   

Hung said the NTM planned to hold an exhibition on the theme of handprints of the Paiwan, one of the indigenous peoples of Taiwan, in Thailand next year, CNA reported. The handprint exhibition will resonate with Thai culture as there are tattoo exhibitions in Thailand, he added.  

The report also cited Hung as saying that the NTM’s new immigrant service ambassador program, which trains new immigrants for providing mother-tongue guide service to new immigrants and migrant workers in Taiwan, has been implemented for many years.  

Hung also invited Rames to visit the NTM to expand possibilities for future cooperation, according to the report.

The two discussed details of cooperation and content of theme exhibitions in a meeting on Tuesday afternoon.  
National Taiwan Museum
National Discovery Museum Institute

RELATED ARTICLES

Indonesians in Taiwan celebrate their Independence Day in Taipei
Indonesians in Taiwan celebrate their Independence Day in Taipei
2018/08/19 17:18
Museum of Fine Arts' exhibit explains Taiwanese art history 
Museum of Fine Arts' exhibit explains Taiwanese art history 
2018/03/09 17:17
Poets of the world send Taiwan well wishes for the New Year
Poets of the world send Taiwan well wishes for the New Year
2017/12/22 17:31
National Taiwan Museum reopens after 2 month renovation
National Taiwan Museum reopens after 2 month renovation
2017/11/21 15:06
National Taiwan Museum recruits international students for its multilingual tour service
National Taiwan Museum recruits international students for its multilingual tour service
2017/04/25 11:59