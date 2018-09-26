  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan authorities clamp down on money laundering

Taiwan police instructed to sweep illegal money exchanges in preparation for international audit

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/26 17:50
Taiwan police patrol car

Taiwan police patrol car (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In preparation for a field assessment by the Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering, the Taiwan High Prosecutors Office instructed the National Police Agency to dissolve money laundering operations across Taiwan on Sept. 26.

According to the Liberty Times, a joint investigation between Taiwanese authorities will lead to prosecutions in relation to six syndicates which are breaking anti-money laundering laws.

Police mobilized hundreds of officers, interviewing dozens of suspects and associates across Taiwan, reported China Times.

Taiwan will have its third field assessment by the Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering in November, where Taiwan will hope to maintain its “low risk” grade from the regional body.

In preparation for the assessment, the Anti-Money Laundering Office of the Executive Yuan in May announced that it would be targeting eight areas to investigate for potential money laundering.

Taiwan, a full member of the Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering was taken off the watchlist of jurisdictions with unsuitable anti-money laundering controls in July 2017, after a period of strong reform.
Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering
Taiwan crime
Taiwan High Prosecutors Office
money laundering

RELATED ARTICLES

Money laundering evaluation may be used to punish Taiwan politically 
Money laundering evaluation may be used to punish Taiwan politically 
2018/08/13 15:14
Taiwan arrests 300 suspected gangsters
Taiwan arrests 300 suspected gangsters
2018/05/03 20:15
Government aims to improve Taiwan's assessment with intl. anti-money laundering org.
Government aims to improve Taiwan's assessment with intl. anti-money laundering org.
2018/05/02 12:51
Bitcoin trade should be regulated by anti-money laundering rules：Taiwan Official
Bitcoin trade should be regulated by anti-money laundering rules：Taiwan Official
2018/04/03 10:19
Taiwan's Mega Bank fined US$29 million by US Federal Reserve for violating anti-money laundering act
Taiwan's Mega Bank fined US$29 million by US Federal Reserve for violating anti-money laundering act
2018/01/18 16:58