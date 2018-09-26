BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — The U.N. aid agency says renewed fighting between rival militias in Libya's capital has displaced 1,700 families in the past two days.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said late Tuesday that a total of 5,000 families have sought refuge with relatives in safer parts of Tripoli and its outskirts since fighting first began there on Aug. 26.

The Health Ministry meanwhile says two people were killed on Sunday and Monday, taking the death toll to 117. They say 404 others were wounded and 20 people remain missing.

Libya slid into chaos after the 2011 uprising that overthrew and later killed longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi. The country is currently ruled by rival authorities in Tripoli and the east, each backed by an array of militias.