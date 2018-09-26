JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The Indonesian soccer league has been suspended following the killing of a fan by rival supporters.

The chairman of the Indonesian Soccer Association, Edy Rahmayadi, says the suspension will last until the completion of an investigation into the death of Haringga Sirla, a supporter of Jakarta-based Persija.

The 23-year-old Sirila was beaten to death by supporters of Persib on Sunday outside a stadium in Bandung just before a match between the clubs.

Dozens of people have been killed in violence between fans since the early 1990s.

___

