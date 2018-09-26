FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2014 file photo Mercedes-Benz marketing chief Ola Kallenius, right, stand with Daimler Chairman Dieter Zetsche at the end of a
FILE - In This April 5, 2018 file photo Dieter Zetsche, CEO of the Daimler AG, speaks during the annual shareholders' meeting of the car maker in Berl
FILE - In this April 5, 2018 file photo Dieter Zetsche, CEO of the Daimler AG, walks over the stage during the annual shareholders' meeting of the car
FILE - In this March 29, 2017 file photo Daimler board member Ola Kallenius attends the shareholders' meeting in Berlin. Daimler AG said Wednesday, Se
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo Mercedes board member Ola Kallenius speaks at the presentation of the new Mercedes-Benz GLC in Metzingen, Germ
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2018 file photo Daimler AG Chairman Dr. Dieter Zetsche, stands with former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger as they prepa
FILE - In this April 5, 2018 file photo Dieter Zetsche, right, CEO of the Daimler AG, and Manfred Bischoff, right, Chairman of the board of the Daimle
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2017 file photo Ola Kallenius, member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars Developme
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Automaker Daimler says that CEO Dieter Zetsche will be succeeded next year by Mercedes-Benz development and research head Ola Kallenius.
The company said Wednesday in a statement that Zetsche would be proposed to become head of the board of directors in 2021.
Zetsche's contract was to expire next year. Kallenius had figured prominently in speculation about who would succeed him.
Kallenius would take over Zetsche's dual mandate as head of Daimler AG and of its luxury division Mercedes-Benz, the pillar of its profits.