TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan Post unveiled four new stamps on Sept. 26, featuring Taiwanese birds, 2018 World Flora Expo, antique porcelain, and commemorative stamp for next year’s year of the pig.

The new stamps will be printed in France and issued by both Taiwan Post and the French postal service, in an act of cultural collaboration.

Taiwan Post said the theme of the new year stamp is “rich pigs,” and is designed to replicate "atmosphere of joy of New Year” by employing gold, plum, and red colors. The year of the pig stamps will be available to buy from Dec. 3.



(Image courtesy of Taiwan Post)

The porcelain antique stamps feature and are inspired by the blue and white porcelain collection of the National Palace Museum. These stamps will be available from Nov. 15. The new stamps follow a similar run of stamps from 2014.



(Image courtesy of Taiwan Post)

A set of Taiwanese bird stamps featuring the black-bellied turn and pied avocet will be available from Oct. 3. Taiwan Post hopes that the new stamps can increase appreciation of Taiwan’s wildlife, and thereby lead to greater conservation by the public.



(Image courtesy of Taiwan Post)

Lastly, a commemorative stamp to celebrate the 2018 World Flora Expo, which was held in Taichung in April will be available from Oct. 31. This was the second time that Taiwan hosted the event.



(Image courtesy of Taiwan Post)