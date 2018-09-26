TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) announced Tuesday that registration of the 2018 NASA Hackathon in Taiwan was officially opened, and that the competition is scheduled from Oct. 19 to 21.

“Hackathons are… a win for the U.S.-Taiwan relationship because it is how we integrate digital supply chains by bringing our digital industries together; and a win for the world because we solve global problems,” remarked Ryan Engen, AIT’s digital economic officer, at a press conference on Tuesday morning.

The NASA International Space Apps Challenge is an international hackathon that takes place over the course of 48 hours around the world.

The 2017 NASA Hackathon was the largest one since NASA began the initiative in 2012, with 25,140 people participating across six continents and 187 cities, according to the AIT. The Taipei team, Space Bar, even won the first place for “Best Mission Concept” in last year’s global competition.

The NASA Hackathon in Taiwan this year is organized by the AIT in partnership with Taiwan’s National Space Organization, Chunghwa Telecom, Taipei City Government, National Taiwan Normal University, and the American Innovation Center.

Apart from those who have experiences in coding, science, or technology, the AIT said enthusiasts with different backgrounds are also invited to take part in the competition to try to address challenges mankind faces on Earth and in space. For registration please refer to the website.