PARIS (AP) — A French court has released half of the 2 million euros ($2.35 million) in state funding to Marine Le Pen's far-right party that had been withheld during an ongoing investigation into alleged misuse of EU funds.

The Paris appeals court unblocked the money on Wednesday after Le Pen said it was essential for the party to meet its running costs, notably salaries and rent.

Political parties in France are entitled to state money depending on their election results.

Judges had initially decided this summer to withhold 2 million euros, nearly half of the 4.5 million euros the National Rally — formerly known as the National Front — was allocated for 2018.

Le Pen denies any wrongdoing.