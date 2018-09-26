TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan’s Forestry Bureau said in a news release on Tuesday that it will offer half price admission to 13 national forest recreation areas on Double Ten Day to celebrate Taiwan’s National Day and to encourage people to take up outdoor recreation.

The 13 national forest recreation areas include Taipingshan, Neidong, Dongyanshan, Manyueyuan, Dasyueshan, Basianshan, Aowanda, Alishan, Kenting, Shuangliu, Chihnan, Fuyuan, and Chihnan, according to the release.

Forestry Bureau, which administers 18 national forest recreation areas across Taiwan among other duties, reminds people that the Double Ten Day half price admission program does not include Wuling National Forest Recreation Area. The bureau added that the program does not apply to Guanwu and Hehuanshan as admission to these two parks will remain free.

In addition, Tengjhih and Siangyang currently remain closed as projects to restore the damage caused by past typhoons are still underway in these two parks, the bureau said.

The bureau also said Neidong National Forest Recreation Area and the Bong Bong tourist train in Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area, both of which had been closed for years due to damage from typhoons, reopened on Sept. 15 and Sept. 19, respectively.

For more information about Taiwan’s national forest recreation areas, please refer to the Taiwan Forest Recreation website.

The Bong Bong tourist train in Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area (photo courtesy of Forestry Bureau)

A trail in Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area (photo courtesy of Forestry Bureau)

A trail in Alishan National Forest Recreation Area (photo courtesy of Forestry Bureau)

Neidong National Forest Recreation Area (photo courtesy of Forestry Bureau)