JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak has been appointed chairman of an Israeli medical marijuana company.

The company, InterCure, announced Wednesday that Barak would be coming on board as chairman. Barak, who served as prime minister in the early 2000s as well as defense minister, has remained in the public eye since leaving politics, often criticizing government policies.

InterCure says Barak will lead its global growth strategy. In a statement, it said Barak's "stature" will be helpful for the company's development.

The company, which is publicly traded in Israel, intends to change its name to Canndoc Pharma.

Israel has attempted to position itself as a global leader in medical marijuana. It has long permitted marijuana for medical use and has been considering allowing the industry to export.