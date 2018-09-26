|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|133
|513
|125
|176
|.343
|JMartinez Bos
|146
|555
|106
|182
|.328
|Trout LAA
|136
|461
|99
|145
|.315
|Altuve Hou
|134
|525
|84
|165
|.314
|Brantley Cle
|139
|556
|87
|172
|.309
|Merrifield KC
|153
|609
|86
|185
|.304
|Segura Sea
|140
|574
|89
|174
|.303
|Castellanos Det
|152
|601
|84
|181
|.301
|Wendle TB
|135
|473
|59
|142
|.300
|Andujar NYY
|144
|551
|79
|164
|.298
|Home Runs
KDavis, Oakland, 46; JMartinez, Boston, 41; Gallo, Texas, 40; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 38; NCruz, Seattle, 37; Lindor, Cleveland, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Betts, Boston, 32; 2 tied at 31.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 124; KDavis, Oakland, 120; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 104; Bregman, Houston, 103; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 101; Lowrie, Oakland, 96; Bogaerts, Boston, 96; NCruz, Seattle, 95; Stanton, New York, 94; Gallo, Texas, 92.
|Pitching
Snell, Tampa Bay, 21-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 20-7; Severino, New York, 19-8; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-10; Morton, Houston, 15-3; GCole, Houston, 15-5; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 15-6; Price, Boston, 15-7.