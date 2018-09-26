Tuesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Houston 200 002 000—4 8 0 Toronto 001 000 000—1 6 3

James, Sipp (6), McHugh (7), Pressly (7), Rondon (8), R.Osuna (9) and Maldonado; Gaviglio, Jose Fernandez (6), D.Barnes (6), Paulino (7), Leiter Jr. (8), Guerrieri (9) and Jansen. W_James 2-0. L_Gaviglio 3-9. Sv_R.Osuna (20). HRs_Houston, Bregman (31). Toronto, McKinney (6).

___

New York 007 010 001—9 10 1 Tampa Bay 002 000 000—2 5 0

Severino, Kahnle (6), Tarpley (7), German (8) and G.Sanchez; Faria, Kittredge (3), Beeks (3), Hu (7), Nuno (9) and Moore. W_Severino 19-8. L_Faria 4-4. HRs_New York, Andujar (26), Hechavarria (2), Sanchez (17).

___

Cleveland 003 100 000—4 7 3 Chicago 200 000 003—5 9 0

Bauer, Carrasco (5) and Gomes; Shields, Minaya (7), Frare (8), I.Hamilton (9) and Narvaez. W_I.Hamilton 1-2. L_Carrasco 16-10. HRs_Cleveland, Gomes (16). Chicago, Garcia (19).

___

Detroit 000 000 040—4 6 1 Minnesota 100 000 010—2 9 3

Turnbull, Alcantara (7), Jimenez (8), Wilson (8), Greene (9) and McCann; Moya, K.Stewart (2), Hildenberger (8), May (8), Drake (9) and Astudillo. W_Alcantara 1-0. L_Hildenberger 4-6. Sv_Greene (32).

___

Texas 001 000 000—1 6 2 Los Angeles 000 004 00x—4 5 0

Gallardo, M.Perez (6), Butler (6), Curtis (7), Pelham (8) and Chirinos; Shoemaker, Ramirez (6), Jerez (7), Parker (8), H.Robles (9) and Hudson. W_Ramirez 7-5. L_Gallardo 8-7. Sv_H.Robles (1). HRs_Texas, Gallo (40).

___

Oakland 330 011 000 00— 8 16 1 Seattle 311 000 021 02—10 14 0

(11 innings)

Bre.Anderson, Hendriks (3), Wendelken (4), Petit (6), Kelley (7), Rodney (8), Treinen (9), Pagan (10) and Lucroy; Leake, Bradford (2), Elias (3), Festa (6), Pazos (6), Warren (7), Grimm (8), Armstrong (9), Diaz (10), Colome (11) and Zunino. W_Colome 7-5. L_Pagan 3-1. HRs_Oakland, Semien (14). Seattle, Cruz (37), Herrmann (2), Segura (10).

___

INTERLEAGUE Kansas City 010 200 001—4 7 0 Cincinnati 000 020 100—3 9 1

Skoglund, Hill (6), Maurer (7), McCarthy (8), W.Peralta (9) and S.Perez; Harvey, Garrett (6), D.Hernandez (8), Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_McCarthy 5-4. L_Iglesias 2-5. Sv_W.Peralta (14). HRs_Kansas City, O'Hearn (12), Dozier (11). Cincinnati, Herrera (4).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Miami 000 100 021—4 9 1 Washington 300 000 60x—9 11 2

Brigham, Rucinski (5), Kinley (7), Wittgren (7), Meyer (8) and Realmuto, Holaday; Scherzer, Collins (8), A.Williams (8), Cordero (9) and Wieters. W_Scherzer 18-7. L_Brigham 0-4. HRs_Miami, O'Brien (4). Washington, Rendon (24).

___

Atlanta 000 000 430—7 10 0 New York 002 001 000—3 6 2

Toussaint, Winkler (6), Minter (7), Sobotka (8), Vizcaino (9) and Suzuki; Syndergaard, Gsellman (7), Dr.Smith (7), Blevins (8), Bashlor (8), Rhame (9) and Nido. W_Winkler 4-0. L_Gsellman 6-3. HRs_Atlanta, Albies (24).

___

Pittsburgh 031 011 000—6 10 0 Chicago 000 000 000—0 5 1

Archer, Neverauskas (7), Brault (9) and Cervelli; Montgomery, Kintzler (5), R.Rosario (5), Maples (5), Mills (6), De La Rosa (6), Webster (7), Norwood (8) and Contreras. W_Archer 6-8. L_Montgomery 5-6. HRs_Pittsburgh, Reyes (3).

___

Milwaukee 200 410 023—12 15 0 St. Louis 000 310 000— 4 8 3

G.Gonzalez, Cedeno (5), T.Williams (5), Woodruff (6), Knebel (7), Soria (8), J.Barnes (9) and Pina; Gomber, Ross (4), Leone (5), Shreve (6), Brebbia (6), Mayers (8), Cecil (8), Gallegos (9) and Molina. W_T.Williams 1-3. L_Gomber 6-2. HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (33), Aguilar (34), Braun 2 (18). St. Louis, Molina (20).

___

Philadelphia 001 002 000— 3 10 1 Colorado 003 320 20x—10 14 1

Velasquez, E.Ramos (4), De Los Santos (5), D.Anderson (6), L.Garcia (8) and W.Ramos, Knapp; Bettis, D.Johnson (3), Rusin (4), McGee (6), Oberg (6), Almonte (8), Musgrave (8), B.Shaw (9) and Iannetta. W_D.Johnson 1-0. L_Velasquez 9-12. HRs_Colorado, Dahl (12).

___

Los Angeles 010 000 101—3 10 1 Arizona 000 002 101—4 8 2

Buehler, Alexander (7), Floro (7), Wood (7), Rosscup (8), P.Baez (8), Maeda (9) and Grandal, A.Barnes, Gale; Koch, Sherfy (5), Bracho (7), Ziegler (7), Lopez (8), Boxberger (9) and J.Murphy, Chris Stewart. W_Boxberger 3-7. L_Maeda 8-10. HRs_Los Angeles, Bellinger (24). Arizona, Escobar (8).

___

San Diego 003 000 001 000—4 12 3 San Francisco 100 010 200 001—5 9 2

(12 innings)

Erlin, Castillo (6), Stock (7), Strahm (8), Stammen (9), Wingenter (11), Wick (12) and Hedges; Stratton, Okert (5), Moronta (6), Watson (8), W.Smith (9), Dyson (10), Melancon (11) and Hundley. W_Melancon 1-3. L_Wick 0-1. HRs_San Francisco, Pence (4).