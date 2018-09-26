  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/09/26 13:31
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 133 513 125 176 .343
JMartinez Bos 146 555 106 182 .328
Trout LAA 136 461 99 145 .315
Altuve Hou 134 525 84 165 .314
Brantley Cle 139 556 87 172 .309
Merrifield KC 153 609 86 185 .304
Segura Sea 139 568 87 172 .303
Castellanos Det 152 601 84 181 .301
Wendle TB 135 473 59 142 .300
Andujar NYY 144 551 79 164 .298
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 46; JMartinez, Boston, 41; Gallo, Texas, 40; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 38; NCruz, Seattle, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Betts, Boston, 32; 2 tied at 31.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 124; KDavis, Oakland, 120; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 104; Bregman, Houston, 103; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 101; Bogaerts, Boston, 96; Lowrie, Oakland, 95; Stanton, New York, 94; Gallo, Texas, 92; NCruz, Seattle, 92.

Pitching

Snell, Tampa Bay, 21-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 20-7; Severino, New York, 19-8; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-10; Morton, Houston, 15-3; GCole, Houston, 15-5; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 15-6; Price, Boston, 15-7.