Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Houston
|200
|002
|000—4
|8
|0
|Toronto
|001
|000
|000—1
|6
|3
James, Sipp (6), McHugh (7), Pressly (7), Rondon (8), Osuna (9) and Maldonado; Gaviglio, Fernandez (6), D.Barnes (6), Paulino (7), Leiter Jr. (8), Guerrieri (9) and Jansen. W_James 2-0. L_Gaviglio 3-9. Sv_Osuna (20). HRs_Houston, Bregman (31). Toronto, McKinney (6).
___
|New York
|007
|010
|001—9
|10
|1
|Tampa Bay
|002
|000
|000—2
|5
|0
Severino, Kahnle (6), Tarpley (7), German (8) and G.Sanchez; Faria, Kittredge (3), Beeks (3), Hu (7), Nuno (9) and Moore. W_Severino 19-8. L_Faria 4-4. HRs_New York, Andujar (26), Hechavarria (2), Sanchez (17).
___
|Cleveland
|003
|100
|000—4
|7
|3
|Chicago
|200
|000
|003—5
|9
|0
Bauer, Carrasco (5) and Gomes; Shields, Minaya (7), Frare (8), I.Hamilton (9) and Narvaez. W_I.Hamilton 1-2. L_Carrasco 16-10. HRs_Cleveland, Gomes (16). Chicago, Garcia (19).
___
|Detroit
|000
|000
|040—4
|6
|1
|Minnesota
|100
|000
|010—2
|9
|3
Turnbull, Alcantara (7), Jimenez (8), Wilson (8), Greene (9) and McCann; Moya, K.Stewart (2), Hildenberger (8), May (8), Drake (9) and Astudillo. W_Alcantara 1-0. L_Hildenberger 4-6. Sv_Greene (32).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Kansas City
|010
|200
|001—4
|7
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|020
|100—3
|9
|1
Skoglund, Hill (6), Maurer (7), McCarthy (8), Peralta (9) and S.Perez; Harvey, Garrett (6), D.Hernandez (8), Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_McCarthy 5-4. L_Iglesias 2-5. Sv_Peralta (14). HRs_Kansas City, O'Hearn (12), Dozier (11). Cincinnati, Herrera (4).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|000
|100
|021—4
|9
|1
|Washington
|300
|000
|60x—9
|11
|2
Brigham, Rucinski (5), Kinley (7), Wittgren (7), Meyer (8) and Realmuto, Holaday; Scherzer, Collins (8), A.Williams (8), Cordero (9) and Wieters. W_Scherzer 18-7. L_Brigham 0-4. HRs_Miami, O'Brien (4). Washington, Rendon (24).
___
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|430—7
|10
|0
|New York
|002
|001
|000—3
|6
|2
Toussaint, Winkler (6), Minter (7), Sobotka (8), Vizcaino (9) and Suzuki; Syndergaard, Gsellman (7), Dr.Smith (7), Blevins (8), Bashlor (8), Rhame (9) and Nido. W_Winkler 4-0. L_Gsellman 6-3. HRs_Atlanta, Albies (24).
___
|Milwaukee
|200
|410
|023—12
|15
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|310
|000—
|4
|8
|3
G.Gonzalez, Cedeno (5), T.Williams (5), Woodruff (6), Knebel (7), Soria (8), J.Barnes (9) and Pina; Gomber, Ross (4), Leone (5), Shreve (6), Brebbia (6), Mayers (8), Cecil (8), Gallegos (9) and Molina. W_T.Williams 1-3. L_Gomber 6-2. HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (33), Aguilar (34), Braun 2 (18). St. Louis, Molina (20).
___
|Philadelphia
|001
|002
|000—
|3
|10
|1
|Colorado
|003
|320
|20x—10
|14
|1
Velasquez, E.Ramos (4), De Los Santos (5), D.Anderson (6), Garcia (8) and W.Ramos, Knapp; Bettis, Johnson (3), Rusin (4), McGee (6), Oberg (6), Almonte (8), Musgrave (8), B.Shaw (9) and Iannetta. W_Johnson 1-0. L_Velasquez 9-12. HRs_Colorado, Dahl (12).