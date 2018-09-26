In this Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 photo, flood waters from the Neuse River cover the area a week after Hurricane Florence in Kinston, N.C. Monday Sept. 2
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (AP) — Conway firefighters say the city hasn't seen many rescues or problems with the unprecedented flooding in the South Carolina city.
Conway Fire Chief Le Hendrick in part credits how accurately predicted the flooding was. Firefighters went around last week with a map warning people they were going to flood even though they never had before.
Hendrick said on Tuesday firefighters checked and those areas were flooded.
The Waccamaw River in Conway was expected to crest on Wednesday at 21.7 feet (6.6 meters). It surpassed the previous record high of 17.9 feet (5.5 meters) set in 2016 by Hurricane Matthew on Friday.
The waterway is not expected to drop below 18 feet or so until sometime next week. The river floods at 11 feet (3.4 meters).