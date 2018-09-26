Ryanair strikes: Airline cancels 190 flights

Budget airline Ryanair has said it will cancel 190 flights scheduled for Friday due to strikes by cabin crew in Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, the Netherlands and Belgium.



Some 30,000 passengers will be affected by the strike, which Ryanair has described as "unnecessary," pointing to "significant progress in recent weeks with our union negotiations ... in Ireland, UK, Italy and Germany," the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

The canceled flights make up 8 percent of Ryanair's 2,400 flights planned for September 28.

Kenny Jacobs, Ryanair's chief marketing officer, said the airline apologized for the strikes, "which we have done our utmost to avoid, given that we have already offered these unions recognition agreements, Collective Labour Agreements, and a move to local contracts/law in 2019."

"We hope these unions will see common sense and work with us to finalize agreements for the benefit of our pilots and cabin crew over the coming weeks without further disrupting our customers or our flights," Jacobs said.

The airline said all affected customers had been given three days' notice of the cancellations.

New contract for Italy crew

Earlier Tuesday, Ryanair also announced it had signed a new contract with its cabin crew in Italy, which would begin on October 1 and run for three years.

Ryanair agreed the terms of the contract in mid-September with the FIT CISL, ANPAC and ANPAV unions, and it includes an increase in wages under a new compensation structure.

But other Italian trade unions that did not participate in the negotiations have criticized the contract and called for an emergency meeting with Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio.

The Irish airline said in July that it planned to have annual passenger growth of 7 percent to reach 139 million passengers in the year to March 2019, and another 9 percent growth to 152 million by March 2020.

Strikes by Ryanair pilots and cabin crew across Europe resulted in the cancellation of hundreds of flights this summer.

law/cmk AFP, dpa, Reuters)

