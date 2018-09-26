Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Houston
|200
|002
|000—4
|8
|0
|Toronto
|001
|000
|000—1
|6
|3
James, Sipp (6), McHugh (7), Pressly (7), Rondon (8), Osuna (9) and Maldonado; Gaviglio, Fernandez (6), Barnes (6), Paulino (7), Leiter Jr. (8), Guerrieri (9) and Jansen. W_James 2-0. L_Gaviglio 3-9. Sv_Osuna (20). HRs_Houston, Bregman (31). Toronto, McKinney (6).
___
|New York
|007
|010
|001—9
|10
|1
|Tampa Bay
|002
|000
|000—2
|5
|0
Severino, Kahnle (6), Tarpley (7), German (8) and Sanchez; Faria, Kittredge (3), Beeks (3), Hu (7), Nuno (9) and Moore. W_Severino 19-8. L_Faria 4-4. HRs_New York, Andujar (26), Hechavarria (2), Sanchez (17).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Kansas City
|010
|200
|001—4
|7
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|020
|100—3
|9
|1
Skoglund, Hill (6), Maurer (7), McCarthy (8), Peralta (9) and Perez; Harvey, Garrett (6), D.Hernandez (8), Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_McCarthy 5-4. L_Iglesias 2-5. Sv_Peralta (14). HRs_Kansas City, O'Hearn (12), Dozier (11). Cincinnati, Herrera (4).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|000
|100
|021—4
|9
|1
|Washington
|300
|000
|60x—9
|11
|2
Brigham, Rucinski (5), Kinley (7), Wittgren (7), Meyer (8) and Realmuto, Holaday; Scherzer, Collins (8), A.Williams (8), Cordero (9) and Wieters. W_Scherzer 18-7. L_Brigham 0-4. HRs_Miami, O'Brien (4). Washington, Rendon (24).
___
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|430—7
|10
|0
|New York
|002
|001
|000—3
|6
|2
Toussaint, Winkler (6), Minter (7), Sobotka (8), Vizcaino (9) and Suzuki; Syndergaard, Gsellman (7), Dr.Smith (7), Blevins (8), Bashlor (8), Rhame (9) and Nido. W_Winkler 4-0. L_Gsellman 6-3. HRs_Atlanta, Albies (24).