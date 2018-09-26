HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Hundreds of mourners are paying tribute to Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang who died of viral illness last week.

Long lines of family members, officials, police and soldiers streamed through the National Funeral House in downtown Hanoi on Wednesday. Some wept as they passed his flag-draped coffin.

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh in a prayer ceremony praised Quang for his contributions to the revolutionary cause.

Quang died Friday at age 61. A government doctor said he had battled the illness for more than a year but did not reveal the virus.

He will be buried in his home village in northern Ninh Binh province Thursday.

Flags fly at half-staff and all entertainment activities are cancelled during the two-day national mourning.