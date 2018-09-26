TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The controversial former Buddhist temple which was converted into a Communist Chinese shrine by the conniving construction contractor who duped the temple's nuns in to taking on unpayable debts, is being torn down by a Changhua County demolition crew today.

A demolition crew today is tearing down 5,600 square meters of structures built around the 100-year-old former Biyun Chan Temple (碧雲禪寺) in Changhua’s Ershui (二水) Township because they were illegally constructed and had been converted into a Communist Chinese shrine by construction contractor Wei Ming-jen (魏明仁). At 10 a.m. this morning, CNA reports that 14 heavy-duty vehicles arrived at the scene to begin dismantling the front main hall and left and right compartments of the rear hall, all of which had been built illegally by Wei.

Wei, a 60-year-old retired military officer and construction contractor, evicted the four nuns who lived in the temple after duping them into accruing a large amount of debt they were allegedly unable to fully repay. After seizing ownership, Wei changed the name of the temple to the "Patriotic Education Base of Socialist National Thought in Taiwan Province of the People's Republic of China," covered it with the flags of China and the Communist Party, and stocked the interior with portraits of Mao Zedong, Zhou Enlai and Xi Jinping.



Work crew tearing down illegally built structures. (CNA image)

A New York Times report on the Communist Chinese shrine seemed to be the final straw for Changhua County Magistrate Wei Ming-ku (魏明谷), who on Sept. 21 announced that the structure brought "shame to Taiwan" and that he was ordering that power and electricity be cut to the illegal structure and that it be torn down on Sept. 26. In anticipation of the demolition, Wei, along with members of the Chinese Patriot Association, hastily removed lowered the Communist Chinese flags and removed portraits of Mao Zedong, Zhou Enlai and Xi Jinping from the structure.

To ensure the safety of personnel and machines, crews are working to complete the demolition work is as soon as possible, which the county government estimates will take about a week.

Changhua County Deputy Magistrate Lin Mingyu, who was on the scene to inspect the demolition, told CNA that crews had been dispatched to demolish illegal structures on the temple grounds covering 5,600 meters, including the main hall and left and right compartments of the rear hall.

Master Faming (法明師) from the old temple told CNA, "It's very sad, hopefully one day, everyone can help rebuild Biyun Temple."

Wei's takeover of the temple started with an addition that the nuns requested him to construct. Wei charged the nuns a massive sum of US$3.2 million (NT$98 million) to construct the addition, which they claimed they repaid in full in the form of installments over several years, according to the New York Times report.

However the report cited the nuns as saying that an elderly member of the order had been tricked by Wei into signing promissory notes for additional debt that the nuns did not owe him and that they ultimately were unable to repay. After a court ruled in favor of Wei and following a public auction, he took control of the temple and kicked out the nuns in 2012.

The nuns have since been forced to live in shipping containers next to the temple and they have plastered all the bills they claim to have paid to Wei on the wall that separates them from their former home. Villagers have scrounged some funds to help them build a tiny, makeshift temple in one of the containers, but attendance is said to be low.