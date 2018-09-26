Evgenii Dadonov had a goal and an assist in the third period and the Florida Panthers rallied to beat the host Lightning 3-2 in Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.

Trailing 2-0 at the start of the third, Dadonov scored 2:16 in. Aaron Ekblad added a short-handed goal at 7:03 to tie the score, and Aleksander Barkov scored the game-winner just over five minutes later.

James Reimer made 27 saves for Florida.

J.T. Miller led the Lightning with two points. Adam Erne and Alex Killorn scored for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 25 of 28 shots.

During the second period, the Lightning announced on their Twitter feed that right winger Nikita Kucherov suffered "a lower body injury." No additional information was released.

Kucherov recorded 100 points (39 goals and 61 assists) in 80 games last season. In 365 regular-season games with the Lightning, Kucherov has 334 points (147 goals and 187 assists) in 365 games.

BLUE JACKETS 4, SABRES 2

In Clinton, New York, Jones Korpisalo made 31 saves to lead the Blue Jackets.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists for Columbus. Anthony Duclair added a goal and an assist. Adam Clendening and Kevin Stenlund also scored.

Casey Nelson and Sam Reinhart scored for Buffalo, which received a 22-save effort from Scott Wedgewood.

The Blue Jackets announced on their Twitter feed during the third period that defenseman Seth Jones was out with "a lower body injury." No additional information was released.

The 23-year-old Jones finished last season with 57 points (16 goals and 41 assists) in 78 games. In 393 regular season games with Nashville and Columbus, Jones has recorded 182 points (45 goals and 137 assists).

The game was part of the NHL's the Kraft Hockeyville venture, in which one American and one Canadian municipality is granted an NHL preseason game, along with money earmarked for rink improvements.

Lucan, Ontario, was named the Canadian winner of the undertaking, and hosted the Maple Leafs-Senators preseason game on Sept. 18. Toronto won that game 4-1.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL