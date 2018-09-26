  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/09/26 10:29
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 133 513 125 176 .343
JMartinez Bos 146 555 106 182 .328
Altuve Hou 134 525 84 165 .314
Trout LAA 135 459 98 144 .314
Brantley Cle 138 554 86 171 .309
Merrifield KC 153 609 86 185 .304
Segura Sea 139 568 87 172 .303
Castellanos Det 151 597 83 180 .302
Wendle TB 134 469 58 141 .301
Andujar NYY 143 547 78 163 .298
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 46; JMartinez, Boston, 41; Gallo, Texas, 39; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 38; NCruz, Seattle, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Betts, Boston, 32; 2 tied at 31.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 124; KDavis, Oakland, 120; Bregman, Houston, 103; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 103; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 101; Bogaerts, Boston, 96; Lowrie, Oakland, 95; Stanton, New York, 94; NCruz, Seattle, 92; 2 tied at 91.

Pitching

Snell, Tampa Bay, 21-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 20-7; Severino, New York, 18-8; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; Morton, Houston, 15-3; GCole, Houston, 15-5; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 15-6; Price, Boston, 15-7.