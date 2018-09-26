TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Brent Christensen said China is using subsidies, compulsory technology transfer, and intellectual property rights theft in attempt to control the global technology industry during a speech in Taipei on Sept. 25, reported CNA.

Christensen said that China's policies were damaging the economies of Taiwan, the U.S., and others.

The speech was made at the 24th annual congress of the World Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce, where Christensen spoke about the U.S.'s Indo-Pacific Strategy, a policy that hopes to promote the rules-based international system.

Christensen said that the U.S. government strongly supports free trade and open markets, based on international rules and norms. He added that the U.S. is at times required to discourage those who do not support such a system, reported CNA.

Christensen said that China's market-distorting subsidies, theft of intellectual property rights, and laws requiring transfer of technology to operate in China is an attempt to control new and established technology industries.

"We must work together" to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region, said Christensen, reported CNA.

Taiwan is considered a partner of the Indo-Pacific Strategy, and Christensen said the U.S. was looking at ways for greater Taiwan-U.S. cooperation in digital, energy, and infrastructure spheres. Christensen added that he believes the importance of Taiwan's economy will increase over time.