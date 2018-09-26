|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|6
|5
|0
|1
|11
|21
|14
|Detroit
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|14
|9
|Toronto
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|17
|12
|Montreal
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|18
|11
|Florida
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|15
|17
|Tampa Bay
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|14
|16
|Buffalo
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|14
|15
|Ottawa
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|6
|16
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y. Islanders
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|15
|12
|Philadelphia
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|19
|16
|Carolina
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|15
|3
|N.Y. Rangers
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|17
|Columbus
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|13
|22
|Pittsburgh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|13
|12
|New Jersey
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|7
|13
|Washington
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|6
|17
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Winnipeg
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|19
|18
|Dallas
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|16
|11
|St. Louis
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|14
|8
|Nashville
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|13
|13
|Chicago
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|8
|10
|Colorado
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|6
|15
|Minnesota
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|14
|13
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|27
|14
|Calgary
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|24
|26
|Edmonton
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|21
|14
|Arizona
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|18
|17
|San Jose
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|15
|9
|Los Angeles
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|14
|20
|Anaheim
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|9
|19
|Vancouver
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|10
|20
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Monday's Games
Boston 4, Philadelphia 3
N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 3, OT
Montreal 5, Toronto 1
Dallas 5, Minnesota 3
Winnipeg 5, Calgary 4, OT
Los Angeles 4, Vancouver 1
Colorado 5, Vegas 3
Anaheim 4, Arizona 2
|Tuesday's Games
Columbus 4, Buffalo 2
Florida 3, Tampa Bay 2
Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Florida vs. Tampa Bay at Orlando, Fla., 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Buffalo vs. N.Y. Islanders at Oshawa, CAN, ON, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.