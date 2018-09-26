  1. Home
Taiwan and Wisconsin, US sign deal recognizing driver's licenses 

More than half of all US states have signed similar agreements with Taiwan

By Teng Pei-ju,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/26 10:15
Madison, the capital city of Wisconsin State, U.S. (Photo courtesy of Pixabay)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and the U.S. state of Wisconsin have reached a driver's license agreement that will allow citizens of the two places to transfer their licenses to each other's place without taking a test. 

According to a news statement released by Taiwan's foreign ministry on Tuesday (All times local), Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Chicago, on behalf of Taiwan's transportation authorities, inked the reciprocal agreement with the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles on Sept. 24. 

The ministry said Wisconsin became the fourth American state to have signed such deal with Taiwan this year, following New Mexico, Louisiana, and Rhode Island. 

More than half of all American states have signed similar agreements with Taiwan, said the ministry, adding that such measure will offer more convenience to Taiwanese nationals living in the United States. 

Under the agreement, Taiwanese people living in Wisconsin can transfer their national drivers licenses to Wisconsin without passing a written or road test. The condition applies also to citizens of Wisconsin who wish to transfer their licenses to Taiwan.
Driver's license agreement
Taiwan-U.S. relations
Wisconsin

