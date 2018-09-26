TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Typhoon Trami is expected to come closest to Taiwan on Sept. 28 and 29, when its periphery will bring heavy rain to the country, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

CWB forecaster Cheng Chuan-fang (程川芳) said Typhoon Trami weakened into a category 3 typhoon at 2 a.m. this morning, but its intensity is still at the upper limit the category. As of 2 a.m. this morning, the typhoon was located 870 kilometers east-southeast of Eluanbi moving "slowly" but still packing winds of 172 kilometers per hour and gusts of 208 kilometers per hour.

Cheng said that Trami will shift from its northwesterly past to a northerly course and begin to pick up speed as it turns north of Taiwan and heads toward the Ryukyu Islands. Cheng said that Trami will come closest to Taiwan on Sept. 28 and 29, when its periphery will bring rain, in the intensity of which will depend on the distance of the typhoon's outer bands from Taiwan.

By Sept. 30 the remnants of the typhoon will have left the country as it heads towards Japan, said Cheng. Starting today, Cheng reminds the public to be beware of big waves in northern Taiwan, eastern Taiwan (including Green Island and Orchid island), coastal areas and the Hengchun Peninsula.

In addition, due to the effects of northeasterly winds, powerful wind gusts of up to level 9 and 10 have been observed in northern Taiwan, eastern Taiwan (including Green Island and Orchid Island), the Hengchun Peninsula, Penghu, Kinmen, Matsu and open areas along the coast and adjacent waters.

As for today's weather, Cheng said that northeasterly winds will continue to affect northern and northeastern Taiwan, especially Taipei and Taoyuan. Cheng said the probability of extended periods of rainfall in these areas is high, with heavy rain likely in some areas.

Hualien and Taitung will see scattered showers, with thunderstorms possible in mountainous areas the afternoon. As for southern and central Taiwan, skies will range from mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with thunderstorms possible in mountainous areas in the afternoon.

As for temperatures, rainfall in the early morning in northern Taiwan will bring temperatures down to 22 to 23 degree Celsius, while other parts of the country will see lows of 24 to 26 degrees. Daytime highs in northern Taiwan will reach 27 to 29 degrees, while other areas will see highs of 31 tgo 33 degrees.



CWB map of Typhoon Trami's likely course.



CWB map of Typhoon Trami's wind radii probability.



JTWC model of Typhoon Trami's path.



Japan Meteorological Agency model of Trami's path over next five days.



Tropical Storm Risk model of Typhoon Trami's path.



NOAA image of Typhoon Trami at night.



NOAA image of Typhoon Trami at night.



CWB satellite image of Typhoon Trami.



CWB infrared satellite image of Typhoon Trami.



Windy.com image showing Typhoon Trami's proximity to Tawain.



NOAA satellite image of Typhoon Trami.



NOAA satellite image of Typhoon Trami.



NOAA satellite image of Typhoon Trami.



NOAA satellite image of Typhoon Trami.