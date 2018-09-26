NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of friends and fellow writers were in attendance for a memorial tribute to Philip Roth at the New York Public Library.

Attendees on Tuesday included Robert Caro, Salman Rushdie, Mia Farrow and Don DeLillo. The speakers, whom Roth had selected years before his death in May at age 85, included the writers Edna O'Brien and Judith Thurman.

Roth was known for such ferocious novels as "Portnoy's Complaint" and "Sabbath's Theater," but speakers shared memories of a devoted and tender friend. They spoke of his rapport with their children and his understated generosity, whether paying for medical bills or consoling those who had lost loved ones. Thurman told of once being hospitalized and receiving more calls from Roth than she did from her own mother.