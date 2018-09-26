ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels two-way rookie Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery next week.

The Angels confirmed Ohtani's long-expected decision on elbow ligament replacement Tuesday. Dr. Neal ElAttrache will perform the surgery in Los Angeles.

Ohtani won't be able to pitch for the Angels in 2019, but he likely could hit at some point early next season.

Ohtani went 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA in 10 mostly outstanding starts for the Angels, but he has pitched just once since early June after developing a strained right elbow. He returned to the mound Sept. 2, but incurred more damage to his elbow ligament.

Ohtani has continued as the Angels' designated hitter. He is batting .280 with 56 RBIs after hitting his 21st homer Monday.



