SAO PAULO (AP) — An ex-wife of a leading Brazilian presidential candidate is denying a news report that she accused him of sending a death threat in 2011.

The newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported Monday that Ana Cristina Valle told Brazil's foreign office she left the country because of threats by far-right congressman Jair Bolsonaro. At the time, Valle and Bolsonaro were in a legal battle over custody of their son, who was about 12.

A telegram obtained by the newspaper says Valle requested political asylum in Norway because of Bolsonaro.

But after the story was published, Valle used Instagram to say the threat never happened.

Valle is running for a congress seat for Rio de Janeiro state and uses Bolsonaro's surname in her campaign.

Bolsonaro is still hospitalized after being stabbed Sept. 6.