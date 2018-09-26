BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Wolverhampton 1, Leicester 3
Burton Albion 2, Burnley 1
Oxford United 0, Man City 3
Millwall 1, Fulham 3
Blackpool 2, QPR 0
Preston 5, Middlesbrough 6
Wycombe 3, Norwich 4
Bournemouth 3, Blackburn 2
Man United 9, Derby 10
West Brom 0, Crystal Palace 3
|Saturday's Matches
Fulham 1, Watford 1
Leicester 3, Huddersfield 1
Burnley 4, Bournemouth 0
Crystal Palace 0, Newcastle 0
Liverpool 3, Southampton 0
Cardiff 0, Man City 5
Man United 1, Wolverhampton 1
Brighton 1, Tottenham 2
|Sunday's Matches
West Ham 0, Chelsea 0
Arsenal 2, Everton 0
|Tuesday's Matches
Aston Villa 2, Rotherham 0
Ipswich 1, Brentford 1
Wigan 2, Hull 1
Derby 0, Blackburn 0
Leeds 3, Preston 0
West Brom 4, Bristol City 2
Stoke 1, Swansea 0
|Wednesday's Matches
Sheffield United 0, Birmingham 0
Nottingham Forest 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Middlesbrough 2, Bolton 0
QPR 2, Millwall 0
Reading 1, Norwich 2
|Friday's Match
Wigan 1, Bristol City 0
|Saturday's Matches
Reading 3, Hull 0
Stoke 2, Blackburn 3
Sheffield United 3, Preston 2
Nottingham Forest 1, Rotherham 0
Derby 3, Brentford 1
Ipswich 0, Bolton 0
West Brom 2, Millwall 0
Middlesbrough 0, Swansea 0
Leeds 1, Birmingham 2
Aston Villa 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2
QPR 0, Norwich 1
|Saturday's Matches
Bristol Rovers 3, Coventry 1
Southend 1, Fleetwood Town 0
Oxford United 1, Walsall 2
Accrington Stanley 2, AFC Wimbledon 1
Charlton 2, Plymouth 1
Blackpool 0, Luton Town 0
Barnsley vs. Burton Albion
Doncaster 2, Bradford 1
Portsmouth 2, Wycombe 2
Sunderland 4, Rochdale 1
Gillingham 2, Peterborough 4
Scunthorpe 1, Shrewsbury 0
|Saturday's Matches
Northampton 0, Notts County 0
Tranmere Rovers 0, Newport County 1
Lincoln City 2, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Oldham 3, Colchester 3
Crewe 0, Port Vale 1
Morecambe 2, Macclesfield Town 1
Cambridge United 1, Mansfield Town 1
Bury 0, Carlisle 1
Yeovil 0, Swindon 3
Exeter 3, Cheltenham 1
Forest Green Rovers 1, Crawley Town 0
Stevenage 1, Grimsby Town 0
|Tuesday's Match
Yeovil 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1