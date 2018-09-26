LONDON (AP) — The coaching apprentice got the better of his former master as Frank Lampard's Derby knocked Jose Mourinho's Manchester United of the League Cup.

In a shootout after the game ended 2-2, the teams scored 15 consecutive penalties before United defender Phil Jones' effort was saved at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The 8-7 shootout loss is another setback for Mourinho, with United already eight points behind leader Liverpool after six games in the Premier League.

But it is a major scalp for Lampard, who is in his first season as a coach after spending most of his playing career at Chelsea, where Mourinho had two spells as manager.

United had led through Juan Mata's third-minute strike that completed a flowing move. But Harry Wilson equalized with a free kick in the 59th and United's problems deepened when goalkeeper Romero was sent off in the 67th for handling outside the box.

Derby made the extra man count when Jack Marriott headed home from close range, a goal that was confirmed by a VAR review in the 85th. Marouane Fellaini came to United's rescue in the fifth minute of stoppage time with an equalizer.

But the shootout failure saw United eliminated from the third round of English football's second-tier knockout competition for the first time in 11 years.

The only other Premier League side beaten by lower-league opposition on Wednesday was Burnley which lost 2-1 to third-tier side Burton.

But holder Manchester City easily beat another third-tier side, Oxford, with goals from Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden sealing a 3-0 win.

