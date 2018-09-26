CHICAGO (AP) — Broadcaster JP Dellacamera has been selected to receive this year's Colin Jose Media Award from the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame.

The 66-year-old play-by-play announcer will be presented with the honor on Oct. 20 when the new Hall of Fame building opens in Frisco, Texas.

Dellacamera has called matches during the last nine men's World Cups and five Women's World Cups, plus three Olympic soccer tournaments. He has worked Major League Soccer broadcasts for ESPN, Fox and NBC and currently calls games for the Philadelphia Union.

The award, announced Tuesday, honors media and media relations professionals, and it named after the Hall of Fame's historian emeritus.

