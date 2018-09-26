NEW YORK (AP) — "America's Got Talent" is ending its summer run with the most-watched entertainment programs on television since May, although its popularity dipped this summer.

The Nielsen company says just under 13 million people watched the final two episodes of the NBC competition last week, where magician Shin Lim was chosen as the winner. No other entertainment program has done better since last May's season finale of "The Big Bang Theory." Still, the "America's Got Talent" final episode was down 18 percent from last summer's curtain-closer.

Last season was an anomaly for the talent show, which had its highest ratings during its 12th seasons. Young ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer was a popular winner in 2017. Overall, viewership for the Tuesday edition of the show was down 11 percent from last year.