BERLIN (AP) — Augsburg ended Bayern Munich's winning start to the Bundesliga on Tuesday by scoring a late equalizer for a 1-1 draw, subduing an atmosphere that was already flat due to fan protests.

Felix Goetze - the brother of former Bayern midfielder Mario Goetze - bundled the ball over the line with his chest in the 86th minute after the hosts failed to deal with a corner.

The draw marks the end of Bayern's four-game winning streak to start the league season, and seven-game run in all competitions since Niko Kovac took over as coach in the offseason. Kovac would have equaled Carlo Ancelotti's record of eight straight wins to start his reign had Bayern been able to protect the advantage from Arjen Robben's 48th-minute opener.

Fans stayed silent for the first 20 minutes to protest inconvenient kick-off times and the general treatment of supporters after a breakdown in dialogue with the German soccer federation (DFB) and German soccer league (DFL).