How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

U.S. stocks finished mostly lower Tuesday as rising interest rates hurt shares of companies that pay big dividends and higher oil prices affected transportation and shipping companies. The S&P 500 fell for the third day in a row.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index slid 3.81 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,915.56.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 69.84 points, or 0.3 percent, to 26,492.21.

The Nasdaq composite picked up 14.22 points, or 0.2 percent, to 8,007.47.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 3.49 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,708.80.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 14.11 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Dow is down 251.29 points, or 0.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 20.51 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 3.51 points, or 0.2 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 241.95 points, or 9 percent.

The Dow is up 1,772.99 points, or 7.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,104.08 points, or 16 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 173.29 points, or 11.3 percent.