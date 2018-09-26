TORONTO (AP) — A new documentary not only chronicles rock climber Alex Honnold's famed, free solo ascent of Yosemite's El Capitan, a 3,000-foot wall of sheer granite, it also depicts an arguably stepper challenge for the 33-year-old Honnold: moving out of his van and maintaining a long-term relationship.

Honnold's ascent of El Cap without ropes or safety gear is considered one of the greatest feats in rock climbing. The New York Times called it "one of the greatest athletic feats of any kind, ever."

The new film "Free Solo" depicts the months of planning and anguish that went into Honnold's four-hour climb. It also shows him falling in love with Sanni McCandless, a development that complicates his life just as he's taking his biggest risk.

National Geographic will release the film in theaters Friday.