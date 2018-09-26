The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending September 23, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. Fear by Bob Woodward - 9781501175534 - (Simon & Schuster)

2. Origin by Dan Brown - 9780385542692 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

3. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis - 9781400201662 - (Thomas Nelson)

4. Lethal White by Robert Galbraith - 9780316422741 - (Little, Brown and Company)

5. Juror #3 by James Patterson & Nancy Allen - 9780316470063 - (Little, Brown and Company)

6. In Pieces by Sally Field - 9781538763049 - (Grand Central Publishing)

7. A Simple Favor by Darcey Bell - 9780062497796 - (Harper)

8. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Night over Water by Ken Follett - 9781101126684 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan - 9780385536981 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

____