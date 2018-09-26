SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE, Spain (AP) — Brittney Griner scored 15 points in her first game of the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup to lead the U.S. to a 102-76 victory over Latvia on Tuesday night.

Griner missed the first two contests with a mildly sprained right ankle she injured in practice. She came in midway through the first quarter. She scored six straight during a stretch in the second quarter, including an impressive post move where she faked out her defender.

With Latvia hanging around in the second half only down 11, Griner took over. She scored the first seven points during a 17-0 run to close the third quarter, including a three-point play with 2:16 left. A'ja Wilson then scored the next seven points and Latvia was finished.