BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A Hungarian opposition party says it will report to prosecutors suspected corruption relating to luxury trips taken by Prime Minister Viktor Orban to soccer matches abroad paid for by a businessman whose companies have benefited from numerous state contracts.

The Dialogue party said Tuesday it will also ask a parliamentary committee to scrutinize Orban's personal wealth after Hungarian investigative news site atlatszo.hu reported on the private jet flights.

Orban's spokesman, Bertalan Havasi, told daily newspaper Nepszava that Orban has been a guest on trips with Istvan Garancsi, one of Hungary's richest people and owner of the MOL-Vidi soccer club. Between June and August, the team played in several Champions League qualifying rounds against teams from Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Sweden and Greece.

Havasi said the trips did not cost taxpayers anything.