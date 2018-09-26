WASHINGTON (AP) — The Homeland Security Department's internal watchdog has found some physicians hired to examine immigrants have criminal convictions. One had a history of sexual misconduct and another was sanctioned for allowing her team to dilute vaccines.

The report published by the Office of the Inspector General found the civil surgeons appointed by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services are not properly vetted. The surgeons review medical records and examine immigrants seeking lawful permanent resident status.

The inspector general says it's possible USCIS is putting immigrants at risk of abuse and also potentially exposing U.S. citizens to contagious disease.

The watchdog made eight recommendations, including stricter eligibility requirements and better training for surgeons.

Officials with USCIS concurred and said they will work on adopting the suggestions.