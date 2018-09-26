Trump takes aim at Iran in UN speech

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Donald Trump has singled out Iran for particularly harsh criticism in his annual address to world leaders at the U.N.

Trump blasted what he called the "corrupt dictatorship" of Iran and accused the government in Tehran of spreading "mayhem" across the Middle East and around the world. He called out Iran's "bloody agenda" in Syria and Yemen in particular.

No other country faced as much criticism in his speech Tuesday.

Trump vowed the U.S. would continue to isolate Iran through sanctions that are being re-instated following Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

Trump's comments followed a Tweet in which he said that wouldn't meet Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the General Assembly although he added he was sure Rouhani "is an absolutely lovely man!"