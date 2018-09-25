LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man arrested on suspicion of beating a Southern California homeless man into unconsciousness and suspected in three fatal beatings is also being investigated in the disappearance of two Texas relatives.

Houston police Lt. Humberto Lopez tells the Los Angeles Times that 47-year-old Ramon Escobar is a person of interest in the disappearances last month of 60-year-old Dina Escobar and her brother, 65-year-old Rogelio Escobar.

Dina Escobar's burned van was found in Galveston a few days after she went looking for her missing brother.

Lopez says Ramon Escobar is their nephew and police want to talk to him.

The Southern California beatings occurred in Los Angeles and suburban Santa Monica, where Ramon Escobar was arrested Monday after a homeless man was severely beaten.